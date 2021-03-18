 

DGAP-DD ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.03.2021, 18:00  |  24   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2021 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lawrence
Last name(s): Aidem

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.5803 USD 26889.05 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.5803 USD 26889.05 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65065  18.03.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ProSieben - der neue Rohrkrepierer im Dax

Diskussion: ProSieben - Neue Strategie, Investoren, ShortSqueez
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.03.2021 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto announces European Approval for 25 Minute COVID-19 PCR Test
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia emittiert erstmals Green Bond für nachhaltige Investitionen
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender und weiteres Aufsichtsratsmitglied legen Amt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Inside Information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius raises forecast for the full year of 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler: Ergebnis pro Aktie steigt nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf 1,11 EUR
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
09:47 Uhr
Marktkompass: PROSIEBENSAT.1 & HEIDELBERGCEMENT | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
17.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (deutsch)
17.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (deutsch)
17.03.21
ProSiebenSat.1: Nach Kaufsignal rund zehn Prozent Potenzial - Trading-Tipp des Tages
16.03.21
Raabs 'Free European Song Contest' eine Woche vor ESC-Finale
16.03.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt ProSiebenSat.1 auf 'Buy'
16.03.21
Privater Rundfunk: Einige Unternehmen haben Existenzsorgen
15.03.21
BERENBERG belässt ProSiebenSat.1 auf 'Hold'
15.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt ProSiebenSat.1 auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
59
ProSieben - Neue Strategie, Investoren, ShortSqueez
17.03.21
3.030
ProSieben - der neue Rohrkrepierer im Dax
24.01.21
459
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt ProSiebenSat.1 auf 'Buy'
04.05.20
2
Schockierende Prognose für ProSiebenSat.1. Deshalb geht es Montag abwärts…
24.03.20
7
ProSiebenSat.1: Leerverkauf-Attacke von Portsea Asset Management geht weiter - Aktiennews