Regulatory News:

The original xHTML French-language version of the Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) 2020 Universal Registration Document was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 18 March 2021 under D.21-0148.

The document is available at https://www.soprasteria.com/investors (under Investors/Financial Publications & Reports/Financial Reports) and it is made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations.