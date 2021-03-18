 

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Net Asset Value

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 18:01  |  31   |   |   

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Net Asset Value

18 March 2021

The Board of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 28 February 2021 was 60.0p per share.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulations (EU Regulation 596/2014).

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 0207 845 7820

- End


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Net Asset Value ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Net Asset Value 18 March 2021 The Board of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 28 February 2021 was 60.0p per share. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Total voting rights
24.02.21
ProVen Growth and Income plc: Transaction in Own Shares
24.02.21
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Close of Offer to Further Applications
22.02.21
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Fundraising Update - Expected Close of Offer