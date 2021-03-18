WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects and Proof of Ownership of Digital and Tangible Assets

The acceleration of NFT has been fueled by the need to curb fraud and forgery in artworks but is now quickly being adopted by other industries that can benefit from a non-cloneable digital certificate of authenticity

Geneva – March 18, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, today announced the development of its Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) application built on highly-scalable blockchain infrastructure backed by proprietary Digital Identification technology that secures, authenticates and proves ownership of digital and tangible assets.

WISeKey is adding the NFT capability to its WISeAuthentic Platform ( https://www.wisekey.com/wiseauthentic-blockchain/ ), which uses a patented method for digital certification of authenticity of a physical object, and corresponding computer program and storage device, as well as using the method for digital certification of authenticity of a physical object of value. The method includes the steps of issuing a storage device, including a digital certificate of authenticity including encrypted information reflecting at least one characteristic unique to the physical object, checking, whenever required, the validity of the digital certificate of authenticity by use of a network computer, the network computer cooperating with the storage device and a validating or a certifying authority so as to output sensibly in real time the status of validity of the digital certificate of authenticity, and modifying , whenever required.

More information about the patent can be found at - http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF& ...

With a rich portfolio of more than 46 patent families, covering over 100 fundamental individual patents, and another 22 patents under review, WISeKey continues to expand its digital tangible asset protection technology footprint in various domains, including the design of secure chips, near field communication (NFC), development of security firmware and backend software, secure management of data, improvement of security protocols between connected objects and advanced cryptography.