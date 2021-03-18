 

GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) announces the closing of a substantial contract

﻿Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands – 18 March 2021GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce the closing of a substantial contract with a global tech company for a bespoke Location Intelligence Service project.

After the successful completion of several pilot projects in the USA and Europe, the global tech company recently granted GeoJunxion a larger contract to research, create and deliver a dataset containing more than 1,000 unique and bespoke neighborhoods, covering selected cities in Europe, the USA, Asia, and the Middle East. 

The initial contract value has the potential to grow significantly over the coming months, with the inclusion of more countries and cities into the scope of the project.

Premium location aware content and service is at the core of GeoJunxion’s new strategy. Location Intelligence Services give tech companies access to the knowhow we have built over 25 years, creating and publishing global digital maps. It is targeted at companies within the location and mapping industry, which require support in creating and maintaining bespoke and authoritative location enabled data. The key success factors are agility, speed of execution and quality of the outcome.

According to latest market research(1), the rise of the Hyperconvenience Economy is increasing customer expectation in the digital customer experience. Consumers, in this context, are looking for mobile solutions to deliver hyperlocal relevance in their applications. One relatively new element is linking experiences or events to the local neighborhoods which in turn increases its relevance to the user’s community.

This is where GeoJunxion steps in with its Location Intelligence Service, we are going the extra mile to create that necessary hyperlocal information.

Thierry Jaccoud, GeoJunxion CEO stated: “This major contract conveys once more our ability to adapt to customer needs and demonstrates our value as a bespoke content supplier. It is also a testimony to our new strategy in which we leverage our legacy by focusing on location intelligence services and the creation of high value and unique dynamic datasets.”

Ends

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

GeoJunxion Press Contact                                                                                                    
Caroline Bombart, Head of Marketing                                                         
Tel:  +31 (0)10 885 1200
Email: caroline.bombart@geojunxion.com

  1. « The Hyperconvenience Economy Has Raised the Bar on the Digital Customer Experience, Increasing Customer Expectations » Gartner, January 2020



