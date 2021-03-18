ProVen VCT plc Net Asset Value
ProVen VCT plc
Net Asset Value
18 March 2021
The Board of ProVen VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 28 February 2021 was 73.7p per share.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulations (EU Regulation 596/2014).
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 0207 845 7820
- End
