 

Societe Generale shares and voting rights as of 28 February 2021

18.03.2021, 18:01   



Name of issuer:                          Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,066,714,367.50 euros
                                                               Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
                                                               Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


Date Number of shares
composing current
share capital 		Total number of
voting rights
28th February 2021 853,371,494  

Gross:  918,751,083

 

Attachment




Wertpapier


Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Societe Generale: Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document, the annual financial report and the report on corporate governance
17.03.21
Societe Generale: Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document, the annual financial report and the report on corporate governance
16.03.21
BERENBERG belässt SOCIETE GENERALE auf 'Sell'
12.03.21
Societe Generale: The Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 18 May 2021 without the physical presence of its shareholders / Release of the notice of the Annual General Meeting of 18 May 2021
12.03.21
ALPHABET IM FOKUS: Politische Querelen stören Anleger nicht - Aktie im Höhenflug
08.03.21
Aktien Europa: Anleger honorieren Corona-Lockerungen und US-Hilfspaket
23.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt SOCIETE GENERALE auf 'Overweight'
22.02.21
Societe Generale: shares and voting rights as of 31 January 2021

ZeitTitel
13.05.20
15
Ölkartell: "Die OPEC ist tot" - Jetzt macht jeder, was er will