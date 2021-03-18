Sadlier’s From Phonics to Reading Program Has Received an “All Green” from EdReports for Meeting Expectations.

William H. Sadlier, Inc ., a publisher of English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Religious education programs, announced today that their early literacy program, From Phonics to Reading, authored by Wiley Blevins, received “all green”– Meeting Expectations from EdReports .

EdReports, an independent, nonprofit, educator-led, curriculum reviewer of K–12 instructional materials, reviewed From Phonics to Reading for the Foundational Skills Instruction Alignment to Gateways 1 and 2 which focus on Standards and Research-Based Practices and Implementation, Support Materials & Assessment.

From Phonics to Reading, for grades K–2, addresses all foundational skills and fosters students’ understanding and working knowledge of print concepts, phonological awareness, phonics and word recognition, and fluency. The program pedagogy is based on over three decades of research and classroom practice by Wiley Blevins.

“My goal in creating this program with the Sadlier team was to provide a compact, efficient, affordable phonics resource that reflected the most current research on phonics but addressed issues not commonly covered in available resources—including addressing the top 10 reasons why phonics instruction sometimes fails (10 Common Causes of Phonics Instruction Failure eBook), reflecting some of my most important work with school districts across the United States, South America, and Asia,” said author Wiley Blevins.

Raymond Fagan, President and CEO of Sadlier said, “Our close relationship with author Wiley Blevins allowed us to develop From Phonics to Reading, relying on his unquestionable expertise in the area of foundational skills and early literacy. This program aligns with Sadlier’s commitment to publishing exceptional learning resources that meet the needs of today’s students. We are proud to have received EdReports ‘all green’ for Meeting Expectations.”

