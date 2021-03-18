 

Tarkett Availability of the Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) report

After ten years of pioneering progress, Tarkett is embarking
on the second chapter in its sustainability strategy

PARIS, FRANCE, March 18, – On Global Recycling Day, Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, releases its 2020 Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) report. Fully audited by KPMG1, this report showcases the company’s ongoing sustainability performance. 

“In the last ten years, we have achieved strong progress in sustainability. In many cases we have exceeded our 2020 objectives, developing circular economy initiatives, reducing our carbon footprint and eco-designing our products with healthy materials”, says CEO Fabrice Barthélemy. “Opening a second chapter in its sustainability strategy, Tarkett is leading the way in its industry. As part of our Change to Win strategy, we invest in circular economy, and tackle our carbon footprint across the value chain. By building cohesive partnerships with customers, suppliers and leading players, we amplify our impact making conscious choices for people and the planet. This approach will allow us to seize new opportunities of sustainable growth, and contribute to a global green recovery for present and future generations.”

Tarkett’s maturity in sustainability has been recently recognized by improved extra-financial ratings, both from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP climate rating: B – management level) and EcoVadis (platinum medal, the highest level of maturity in sustainability a company can reach).

Tarkett ramps up its recycling program, by transforming end-of-use flooring and recycled materials into new floors, ultimately reducing waste and carbon footprint.

  •           109,000 tons of flooring were collected between 2010 and 2020 as part of our Restart take-back and recycling program in Europe, North America and Brazil.
  •           Nine recycling centers integrated into our production sites in eight countries are up and running.
  •           13% of our raw materials (127,000 tonnes per year) are recycled materials in 2020. Our goal is to reach 30% by 2030, versus 10% in 2018.

Tarkett reduces its carbon footprint.

