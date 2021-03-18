ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing March 19, 2021

NEW YORK , March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ITHXU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing March 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary share and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “ITHX” and “ITHXW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ITHXU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.