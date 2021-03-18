 

GBBT-R3 Score Announces the Expansion of the Bank on 100 Million Campaign 

Mission: Launch, Inc. and Legacy Block Network join the strategic team to expand the coalition’s reach to include social entrepreneurs and grassroots organizations. 

BALTIMORE, MD, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") an innovative provider of better-contextualized data to businesses for the 1-in-3 Americans living with a criminal record, and consumers with thin credit files, today announces it has partnered with Mission: Launch, Inc. and the Legacy Block network on their Bank on 100 Million campaign. 

The new realities we all face after the global pandemic highlight the significant disparities among already marginalized communities. Industry coverage shows that for groups already disadvantaged - women, communities of color, young workers, and those with lower educational attainment - it could be 2024 before we see pre-COVID employment numbers return, if at all. R3 Score is committed to being a marketplace tool that can address these enduring work and financial inclusion gaps but tech alone will not solve this problem. President & CEO Leonard says, “Bank on 100 Million’s focus must expand to bring thought leaders from the DeFi, cooperative, and blockchain sectors together alongside social justice leaders because it will take diverse viewpoints and all sectors working together to close the gaps furthered by the Coronavirus pandemic.” 

On October 8th, 2020, the Company launched the Campaign to encourage the private sector to evaluate employees and consumers with records more fairly.  Specifically, the campaign was built to speak to businesses and financial institutions in an effort to grow the dialogue and find actionable ways to address the racial inequalities and the income and wealth gaps in America for 100 million Americans. There has been growing inbound interest from social entrepreneurs and grassroots organizations who are actively addressing racial and income inequalities through their solutions who want to become a part of this initiative.  

Mission: Launch a national criminal justice nonprofit and one of the architects and founding partner of Bank on 100 Million will serve as the manager of this coalition going forward. They have started convening other stakeholders who align with a democratized access to opportunity approach to include those within the solidarity economy (worker-owned cooperatives) and those in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space who are committed to financial inclusion by way of new tools.  

