Acme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors on Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25, 2021.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM Eastern Time.

A webcast of Acme United’s presentation and supporting material will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at: https://acmeunited.gcs-web.com/ .

To obtain additional information about Acme United’s participation in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference please contact Sidoti & Company.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only, First Aid Central, Physicians Care , Pac-Kit,Spill Magic, Westcott, Clauss, Camillus, Cuda, and DMT. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.