 

Pace Acquires 44 Additional ENC Axess 30’ Low-Floor Buses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 18:58  |  21   |   |   

ElDorado National (California), a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and industry leader in rightsized heavy-duty transit buses, today announced that Pace Suburban Bus (“Pace”) has awarded ENC a contract for 44 additional thirty-foot clean diesel Axess model heavy-duty transit buses.

ENC Axess 30’ transit bus for Pace. Its design is ideal for navigating neighborhoods and downtown areas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pace provides public transportation services to the Chicago suburbs encompassing 284 municipalities and a service area of 3,677 square miles: nearly 15 times the size of the city of Chicago. Pace’s innovative approach to public transportation gives the agency a national reputation as an industry leader.

“ENC has a long partnership with Pace,” said Mike Ammann, Vice President of Sales, ElDorado National (California). ENC has delivered nearly 700 heavy-duty low-floor buses to Pace over the past fifteen years. The latest Pace order is part of a contract for up to 164 30’ fully accessible low-floor ENC buses.”

In Pace’s ongoing effort to modernize its fleet to benefit customers and reduce maintenance costs, the Axess 30’ low-floor buses feature a 100% 304 grade stainless steel body structure and advanced composite exterior bodywork, creating a truly corrosion free transit bus. This is a key advancement in transit bus design and rust-free material integration. The 30’ design is ideal for navigating neighborhoods and downtown areas where a conventional 40’ bus cannot fit or is not desired.

About ElDorado National (California)

ElDorado National-California (ENC), a subsidiary of REV Group, has manufactured low floor and standard floor buses for over 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, parking and university transportation markets. ENC is best known in the industry for its customizable options including thousands of floorplan configurations, as well as ensuring unparalleled manufacturing and safety standards. All ENC models pass a comprehensive battery of durability and crash tests. ENC can also accommodate nearly any fuel system request – including one of the greenest buses in the industry; the Zero Emissions, hydrogen-powered Axess-Fuel Cell. All buses are crafted in the state-of-the-art 227,000 square-foot, ISO 9001 certified production facility in Riverside California.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG



