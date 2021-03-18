Alligator Bioscience appoints Søren Bregenholt as new CEO

"We're delighted to have Søren onboard. In line with Alligator's strategy and increased focus on business development and its clinical assets, Alligator is now entering a phase where it will be commercially crucial to further develop and leverage our international network. We are convinced that Søren's broad global network across pharma, biotech, venture capital and academia, together with his extensive deal experience from both small and large companies, will be invaluable for Alligator as the company continues to assess favorable partnership and out-licensing opportunities, activities which are highly prioritized for Alligator", said Peter Benson, Chairman of Alligator's Board of Directors.

LUND, Sweden, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Søren Bregenholt, Ph.D. as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to strengthen Alligator's business development activities and clinical progress on an international level. Dr. Søren Bregenholt will take up the position on 1 June 2021, succeeding Per Norlén, who will remain in the company. In order to facilitate the transition, Malin Carlsson, Alligator's COO, is appointed as interim CEO.

Søren Bregenholt has more than 20 years of international experience from operational and strategic leadership positions in global pharma and the biotech industry. He most recently served as CEO and Board Director at Macrophage Pharma Ltd in the UK. Previous experiences include Corporate Vice President positions at Novo Nordisk A/S between 2010 and 2018, and COO at Symphogen A/S where he worked from 2002 to 2010. During his career Søren Bregenholt has negotiated and operationalized numerous licensing, collaboration and co-development agreements. Søren received his PhD from University of Copenhagen and did his post-doctoral training at Institute Pasteur in Paris. He is the author and co-author of more than 45 papers in peer reviewed scientific journals. "I am really looking forward to the new challenge of leading Alligator Bioscience, a very dynamic and respected company in the exciting field of immuno-oncology. I am impressed by the robust quality of the clinical portfolio as well as the research and development capabilities that has brought the company to this stage. It will be truly exciting to lead and work closely with the competent team at Alligator and take the company further towards clinical and commercial success", said Søren Bregenholt.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Benson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: benson@sunstone.eu

Phone: +45 40 80 48 69

This information is information that Alligator Bioscience AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 p.m. CET on March 18, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-PrimeTM. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.



