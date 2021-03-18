 

PPG Honored by Bosma Enterprises With Employment Innovation Award

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it is the recipient of the BOSMA ENTERPRISES 2021 Employment Innovation Award, which is presented to an outstanding person or organization that has shown exemplary leadership in creating employment opportunities for individuals who are visually impaired.

In August 2019, PPG’s Indianapolis aerospace application support center (ASC) began extending light assembly work to the nonprofit, with Bosma Enterprises employees using PPG-designed guides and tools to assemble and bag small parts that are used to mix aerospace sealants.

PPG was recognized at the Bosma Enterprises 24th annual Hasbrook award event.

“Congratulations to PPG for its deserved recognition as an innovator contributing to employment opportunities for people who are blind and visually impaired,” said Jeff Mittman, Bosma Enterprises president and CEO. “Bosma Enterprises’ relationship with PPG leverages our experience in light manufacturing to fill a need in the company’s supply chain. This collaboration creates much-needed employment for people who are blind and would otherwise face a 70% unemployment rate. It makes a huge difference, and we believe PPG should be recognized for it.”

Bosma Enterprises provides employment opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired through its various business lines such as warehousing, fulfillment, sales and marketing, Bosma Enterprises GOOD WORKS products, healthcare kitting and contract packaging. The organization also has a dual mission of providing rehabilitation, independence training and placement services for those who have lost some or all of their eyesight, at no cost.

“PPG is truly honored to be recognized by Bosma Enterprises in such a meaningful way,” said Sally Neher, PPG business manager, ASC Indianapolis, aerospace. “We look forward to our continued partnership and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people within our community who are visually impaired.”

PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, adhesives, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

About Bosma Enterprises

Through the sale of health and safety items; warehousing, light manufacturing and contract packaging services; and ice melter, Bosma Enterprises creates jobs for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Bosma Enterprises is then able to provide rehabilitation and employment programs at no cost to clients. As one of the largest disability organizations in the Midwest, Bosma Enterprises helps socially responsible companies with a focus on supplier diversity expand their sourcing options with high-quality goods and services. To learn more, visit www.bosma.org.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Good Works is a trademark and Bosma Enterprises is a registered trademark of Bosma Industries for the Blind, Inc.

CATEGORY Aerospace



