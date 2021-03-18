 

Advisor Team Joins Ameriprise in Search of Personalized Support and Freedom to Set Their Own Goals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 19:15  |  56   |   |   

Southern Indiana Advisors, a wealth management practice managing $130 million in client assets, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (NYSE: AMP) from Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. in Jasper, Indiana. The team is led by financial advisors Jeff Schneider, AAMS, CRPC, Jennifer Wilkerson, and Karen Lively, and includes office assistant Jan Kleinhelter. The team was seeking more personalized support to reach their practice goals amid the constantly changing environment, and found Ameriprise delivered what they were looking for.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005855/en/

Southern Indiana Advisors, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)

Southern Indiana Advisors, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)

“We chose Ameriprise for their approach to supported independence,” said Wilkerson. “We wanted the freedom to design our own practice goals and the personalized support to help us reach them. Ameriprise stood out for their practice management expertise, which will help us plan for clients’ futures as well as the future of our practice. We saw how client expectations are evolving, and we extensively researched how various firms could help us deliver the service experience we want for clients today and tomorrow.”

The team began evaluating their options a year and a half ago and paid close attention to how firms navigated the persistent disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They were impressed with the level of care Ameriprise provided to clients and advisors.

“Jennifer, Karen, and I have 40+ years of combined experience bringing guidance and support to Main Street investors,” said Schneider. “Ameriprise fits our team culture and supports our mission of making the sometimes complicated and confusing world of investing understandable and accessible to our clients. Additionally, Ameriprise has a complete product platform, which was important to us because we value clients having access to a full breadth of financial solutions to help meet their unique investment and insurance needs.”

Schneider founded Southern Indiana Advisors in 2008. Jennifer Wilkerson joined the team in 2015 and Karen Lively joined in 2018. They are supported locally by Ameriprise senior franchise field vice president Trish Moll.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advisor Team Joins Ameriprise in Search of Personalized Support and Freedom to Set Their Own Goals Southern Indiana Advisors, a wealth management practice managing $130 million in client assets, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (NYSE: AMP) from Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. in Jasper, Indiana. The team is led …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
SAIC Motor Launches R Brand EV Line Powered by Luminar for Series Production
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Seven Columbia Funds Recognized With Lipper Fund Awards
11.03.21
Client-Friendly Technology Brings 11-Person Advisor Team to Ameriprise
04.03.21
Advisor Team With $150 Million in Assets Joins Ameriprise from Waddell & Reed
25.02.21
347 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes Best-in-State Financial Advisors List
22.02.21
Advisor Chooses Ameriprise for Independence and Financial Planning Capabilities
22.02.21
Ameriprise Financial Rolls Out New Development Program to Help Next-Gen Advisors Build Successful Careers and Provide Exceptional Service to Clients
18.02.21
Ameriprise Financial Earns J.D. Power Customer Service Certification for the Second Year in a Row