 

Islandsbanki hf. Íslandsbanki Annual General Meeting 2021 – Results

Íslandsbanki’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held today, Thursday 18 March 2020, at 15:00 hrs., at the Bank’s headquarters in Hagasmári 3, Kópavogur. The meeting was also broadcast by live webcast. The Chairman of the Board, Hallgrímur Snorrason, delivered the Board´s address, and the CEO, Birna Einarsdóttir, reviewed the Bank’s annual accounts and highlights of operations for 2020. Birna also said that 2020 was a memorable year and that customers faced major challenges during the year.

Listing and sale of shares set to conclude around mid-year

In the Chairman’s address, Hallgrímur Snorrason said that 2020 had been a difficult year in many respects. It was the year when we grappled with the Covid19 pandemic and saw our country more or less shut down. Hallgrímur said that Íslandsbanki had placed strong emphasis on supporting households and businesses, in keeping with its role of being a force for good in the community. Some 1,500 households and 650 businesses are among the Bank’s customers who benefited from temporary measures such as moratoria on payment and lengthening of loan maturities during the year. In view of the headwinds brought on by the pandemic, Hallgrímur said the Bank’s operating performance must be considered successful and its earnings acceptable. Hallgrímur also discussed the variety of measures and the increased digital services the bank had taken to counteract the COVID-associated bans and that it is quite safe to say that the pandemic accelerated the ongoing shift towards digital banking services. Hallgrímur said that the implementation of the bank’s sustainability policy had been at centre-stage in 2020, with Íslandsbanki being the first bank in Iceland to publish a sustainable financial framework, and the green bond issues launched afterwards were particularly successful. Hallgrímur also discussed the planned listing of the bank's shares. In recent weeks, the Board has worked closely with the board and employees of Icelandic State Financial Investments as they prepare for the listing and sale of a portion of the State’s holding in the Bank, which is set to conclude around mid-year.

