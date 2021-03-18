 

Financial Results 2020 (Annual Report)

Sustainable Business with Growth Expectation

- Net Sales grew to EUR 45.4 million (2019: EUR 43.7 million); increase of 4.1%.
FX Adjusted Growth Rate1) for 2020: plus 1.7% (2019: 2.2%).

- Recurring EBITDA1) of EUR 7.8 million (2019: EUR 7.4 million) with stable EBITDA Margin1) at 17.1% (2019: 17.0%).

- Net Profit of EUR 3.1 million (2019: EUR 2.5 million).

- Strong Order Backlog1) at EUR 14.9 million (2019: EUR 13.9 million).

 

Grevenmacher, 18 March 2021 - exceet's 2020 business development started in Q1 strong in healthcare due to high orders of single customers before mid of Q2 first negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic influenced the business. While existing Software business remained stable in 2020, the relaunch of new software product "exceet connect" were more or less blocked by COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare customers reduced respectively delayed their orders, because COVID-19 pandemic decreased the demand of their end customers. Short time working has been in place until third quarter to mitigate the negative effects. Since October 2020 the business recovered significantly and exceet could finish 2020 with good results.

exceet's revenue of EUR 45.4 million (2019: EUR 43.7 million) increased by 4.1%. The FX Adjusted Organic Growth Rate1) was of 1.7% (2019: 2.2%). The business of exceet Group was seasonal: in 2020, the Group achieved net sales of EUR 13.8 million in Q1, EUR 11.1 million in Q2, EUR 9.5 million in Q3 and EUR 11.0 million in the fourth quarter.

Gross Margin remained stable with EUR 11.0 million which was 24.2% of net sales (2019: EUR 11.0 million or 25.2%). The slightly decrease of Gross Margin is caused by the product mix in 2020, which was very favorable in 2019 as the Gross Margin increased from 23.9% in 2018.

1) See exceet Group Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 note 31 "Alternative Performance Measures (APM)" Pages 102 - 105
https://www.exceet.com/AnnualReport-2020-APM
The EBITDA1) amounted to EUR 7.8 million or 17.1% of net sales (2019: EUR 6.8 million or 15.6%). The positive effect on the EBITDA Margin1) was completely driven by reductions of the administrative costs by EUR 0.8 million. Restructuring costs of EUR 0.6 million as one off costs in 2019 were the most significant part of savings.

Disclaimer

