Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have Now Been Successfully Extended to Comfortably Past the Commissioning Date of the Sangdong Tungsten Project in Korea

Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: ALI.F) is pleased to announce that the maturity dates for approximately $54.1 M of all its debt facilities have been extended. The bulk of this $54.1m is now maturing end of Q4 2023. The existing terms for all of the $54.1 M debt facilities have remained the same as they were previously which are interest only balloon facilities.

Almonty’s Chairman, President and CEO Lewis Black commented:

“As the final step prior to the financial closing of our Sangdong project, we have now successfully extended our long-term debt. This has significantly strengthened our balance sheet and prepares the Company for the next stage of its development. It also is an important step towards our ASX listing but most importantly, it is a blanket endorsement of the Company by all of our lenders who have been integral to get the Company to this point. The fact that they are prepared to extend maturities so far out past the commissioning of Sangdong with no change in the lending conditions demonstrates their absolute confidence in the Company’s outlook going forward.

I would also like to welcome JH to the Company as our newly installed CFO for Almonty Korea Tungsten. As previously stated, the Company continues to transition its team more toward Korea and JH brings a wealth of experience from his time at Honeywell. Given that construction and then operations will commence shortly, it is important to continue to strengthen the team in Korea as Almonty Industries transitions into a much more Korean focused entity.”

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty’s activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.