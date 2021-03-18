 

ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank Announce Retirements of Three Directors

NEWBURGH, N.Y., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: “ESBS”), the bank holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the retirements of directors Albert Pagano, David Freer and David Mesches. Mr. Freer’s retirement was effective as of March 16, 2021 and Messrs. Pagano’s and Mesches’ retirements will become effective May 18, 2021.

Philip Guarnieri, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our Company has always benefitted from having strong leadership from our Board of Directors. Albie Pagano, Dave Freer and Dave Mesches were each founding board members of Empire State Bank and have served on the Boards of the Bank, and later the Company when it was formed, since 2004. These gentlemen are pillars within the communities we serve and on behalf of the entire Empire State Bank community, we thank them for their valuable service over the years.”

About ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank

ES Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Empire State Bank which offers a wide range of financial services through its branch office network in Newburgh, Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. For more information about Empire State Bank, please visit www.esbna.com.

Contact: Philip Guarnieri
Chief Executive Officer
(845) 451-7802




