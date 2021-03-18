 

DGAP-Adhoc A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of € 0.90 per share for FY 2020.

A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of € 0.90 per share for FY 2020.

The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board of A.S. Création Tapeten AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 6, 2021 to distribute a dividend of € 0.90 per share to the shareholders for the fiscal year 2020. The proposed dividend thus clearly exceeds the € 0.25 per share that would have been expected on the basis of the historical dividend policy and the preliminary figures for 2020 published on March 2, 2021. The Supervisory Board endorsed the Managing Board's profit appropriation proposal at today's meeting.

In view of the great uncertainty arising from the coronavirus pandemic, last year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders had decided to retain a larger proportion of the profit for the fiscal year 2019 in the company. As the consolidated financial statements for 2020 show, A.S. Création mastered the challenges of the COVID year 2020 very well and has a very solid financial structure. The decision of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board to propose a dividend at the prior year level to this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders should be seen against this background.

The consolidated financial statements for FY 2020 approved by the Supervisory Board today show consolidated revenues of € 144.9 million (previous year: € 141.1 million), earnings before interest and taxes of € 4.4 million (previous year: € 4.5 million) and earnings after taxes from continuing operations of € 1.5 million (previous year: € 2.4 million). As the Russian and Belarusian roubles depreciated against the euro in the course of 2020, A.S. Création had to absorb significant exchange losses in the year under review, compared to exchange gains in 2019. Adjusted for these currency effects, earnings before interest and taxes for 2020 stood at € 8.8 million (previous year: € 3.4 million) and earnings after taxes from continuing operations at € 5.5 million (previous year: € 1.4 million). The company's earnings thus continued to improve in 2020. The same applies to the financial position, as evidenced by a net credit position of € 11.4 million on December 31, 2020 (previous year: € 6.1 million).

Gummersbach, March 18, 2021

A.S. Création Tapeten AG

The Managing Board


Contact:

Maik Krämer
Director of Finance and Controlling
Südstr. 47
D-51645 Gummersbach
Phone +49-2261-542 387
Fax +49-2261-542 304
E-Mail: m.kraemer@as-creation.de

Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG
Südstraße 47
51645 Gummersbach
Germany
Phone: +49 22 61 54 2-0
Fax: +49 22 61 54 2-3 04
E-mail: investor@as-creation.de
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNNN5
WKN: A1TNNN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
