 

Cross Country Healthcare Executives Included on Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2021 Staffing 100 North America List

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of total talent management including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, announced inclusion of Kevin C. Clark, Co-founder and CEO; and Stephen Saville, Group President, Locums, Education and Corporate Development, on Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2021 Staffing 100 North America list. The annual list of North American staffing leaders, honors 100 notable individuals who are elevating the industry and advancing the workforce solutions ecosystem through their accomplishments. The 2021 Staffing 100 North America list is sponsored by Indeed. View the full list here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005913/en/

Kevin C. Clark, Co-founder and CEO, Cross Country Healthcare (Photo: Business Wire)

An acknowledgment of exceptional leadership, commitment and resilience, this year’s Staffing 100 list recognizes a group of professionals who in unprecedented times are unwavering in the support they have shown for their businesses, teams, talent and clients. The CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, operational experts, workforce specialists, innovators and more who comprise the list are doing what it takes to ensure success for the industry through their business practices, processes, philosophies and people-first mindsets.

“Congratulations to the 2021 Staffing 100 North America honorees. These leaders have displayed tremendous skill and resourcefulness amidst the uncertainty and volatility of the past year, meeting the moment with grace and agility,” said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, SIA. “From the deployment of healthcare workers to needed allyship at a time when diversity matters most to launching new solutions, these leaders are helping the industry to reach greater heights.”

“I'm honored to be recognized by SIA for our achievements during such a tumultuous year,” says Kevin C. Clark, co-founder and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. “Additionally, many of our critical objectives could not have been accomplished without the insight and direction of Stephen Saville. His inclusion on the list is a testament to his ability to ensure our agility throughout this volatile period.”

Cross Country Healthcare Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cross Country Healthcare's Family of Brands Win Numerous Best of Staffing Awards