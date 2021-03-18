Omega Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Dates

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of and to participate at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

This year, we are adopting a virtual format for our Annual Meeting to enable universal access and a consistent experience to all stockholders regardless of location, and in response to the current restrictions on, and health advice against, public gatherings considering the existing coronavirus emergency. Instructions for logging into our virtual Annual Meeting will be included in your proxy materials.