 

Domo Named to Women Tech Council’s 2021 Shatter List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 21:05  |   |   |   

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been named on the Women Tech Council’s (WTC) 2021 Shatter List, an annual recognition of companies that develop and successfully implement measures that help to break the glass ceiling for women in technology, fostering gender-inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed. This marks Domo’s fourth consecutive Shatter List inclusion.

"Domo’s measures to advance and advocate for women show a longstanding, deliberate commitment from the boardroom to entry level,” said Cydni Tetro, President of Women Tech Council. "With women incorporated into the highest leadership roles, a women’s employee resource group and a long history of working to create impact for women in tech, their track record shows the power of impactful programs over time, and the positive benefits of a commitment to women on business performance.”

The Shatter List was developed as part of WTC’s diversity and inclusion (D&I) program and commitment to help build high-performing environments where men and women can succeed and drive company success. For inclusion to this year’s list, Domo was evaluated and scored against hundreds of technology companies on four key criteria: executive engagement, company programming, community investment and women’s and/or D&I groups. Each named company was required to demonstrate active, visible activities at all company levels showing commitment and progress in these four areas.

In the past year, Domo accelerated its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which included reaching the goal of having 50% of people who were recruited to its board of directors be women. The company, which co-founded and took the ParityPledge in 2017, extended the pledge beyond the senior levels of leadership to every open position across the organization. In addition, the company co-created a second pledge with Parity.org for ethnic diversity, a commitment to interview and consider at least one qualified diverse candidate for every open role. During the second half of 2020, women and underrepresented minorities represented almost 40% of Domo’s new hires.

“To be named to the Shatter List for the fourth year in a row is a validation of our strong commitment to creating a world-class diverse and inclusive workplace to retain and attract the best talent to serve our customers,” said Josh James, Founder and CEO, Domo. “This past year has left reverberations across the world and has sadly disproportionately impacted women and minorities. More than ever, we are committed to building a workplace where all of our employees can contribute and thrive.”

For more information about Women Tech Council and the Shatter List, visit: www.womentechcouncil.com

To learn more about Domo and to view open positions at the company, visit: www.domo.com/company/careers

About Domo
 Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Domo Named to Women Tech Council’s 2021 Shatter List Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been named on the Women Tech Council’s (WTC) 2021 Shatter List, an annual recognition of companies that develop and successfully implement measures that help to break the glass ceiling for women in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
SAIC Motor Launches R Brand EV Line Powered by Luminar for Series Production
Cresco Labs to Gain Leadership Position in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of Cultivate
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Domo Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status in Applied AI
11.03.21
Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
10.03.21
Domo Announces New Native Snowflake Integration
03.03.21
Domo to Host Investor and Financial Analyst Session at Domopalooza 2021
01.03.21
Domo Invests for Growth, Welcoming New Executives to Lead Company’s Demand Engines
24.02.21
Domo Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.02.21
Domo Named a Challenger in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms
17.02.21
Domo Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call