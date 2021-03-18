Alpine Immune Sciences Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“This past year has been transformative for the company. We are building on our strong momentum to accelerate development of innovative therapies for patients living with cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory disease,” said Mitchell H. Gold, M.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine. “Over the next year we will continue to execute on our clinical-stage programs and plan to initiate an international Phase 2 trial of ALPN-101 in adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and further progress our ongoing NEON-1 Phase 1 study of ALPN-202 in advanced malignancies. We also plan to progress key pipeline programs, including the initiation of a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study for ALPN-303. In summary, I believe 2021 will be another year of significant opportunity for Alpine as we advance our pipeline of innovative therapeutic candidates.”

Full Year 2020 and Recent Corporate and Clinical Updates

ALPN-101: Dual CD28/ICOS inhibitor Announced Option and License Agreement with AbbVie: In June 2020, Alpine announced an exclusive worldwide option and license agreement for ALPN-101. Under the terms of the agreement, Alpine received an upfront payment of $60 million and is eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $805 million for exercise of the option and success-based development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, including up to $75 million in pre-option development milestones. In addition, Alpine is eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales of ALPN-101. Preparation for a global Phase 2 study in SLE is ongoing with an intent to initiate the study in mid-2021.

ALPN-202: Conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor Presentation of NEON-1 trial design at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting 2020: The design of NEON-1, our first-in-class conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor, was presented at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting I, in the Phase I Trials in Progress Virtual Poster Session. Enrollment in NEON-1, a first in human monotherapy Phase 1 clinical trial, continues to progress through its dose escalation cohorts. Alpine plans to share interim data at an appropriate scientific forum and to determine expansion cohorts later this year. Alpine is also targeting the initiation of NEON-2, a Phase 1 combination study of ALPN-202 and a PD-1 inhibitor, later this year.

ALPN-303: Dual APRIL/BAFF inhibitor Presentation of Preclinical Data on Novel B cell Modulatory Domains, Alone or in Combination with Novel Domains that Inhibit T Cell Costimulation, for Autoimmune Diseases: In June 2020, Alpine presented a poster at the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) E-Congress detailing preclinical work with novel B cell modulatory variant TNF Receptor domains (vTDs), alone or in combination with variant Ig Domains (vIgD tm) that inhibit T cell costimulation. This work included ALPN-303, a novel dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor, in multiple preclinical models, including the NZB/NZW F1 murine lupus model. Alpine is targeting completion of activities to support initiation of a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study with ALPN-303 in the fourth quarter of this year.

General Corporate Raised $60 Million in a Private Placement: In July 2020, Alpine raised $60 million in gross proceeds through a private placement led by Omega Funds with participation from Avidity Partners, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, Invus Public Equities, L.P., and Samsara BioCapital, among others. Appointed industry veteran Natasha Hernday to the Board of Directors: Ms. Hernday brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate development and corporate strategy, and currently serves as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and as a member of the Executive Committee for Seagen, Inc. Promotion of Remy Durand, Ph.D. to Chief Business Officer: Dr. Durand joined Alpine Immune Sciences in 2018 as Vice President, Business Development, and has played a leading role in building the company’s partnerships with AbbVie and Adaptimmune, and has represented the company at investor meetings and conferences. Appointed Pamela Holland, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Research: Dr. Holland is an experienced cancer biologist with a proven track record of successfully discovering and progressing multiple preclinical therapeutics into clinical development, most recently at Surface Oncology and Amgen.



Full Year 2020 Financial Results

As of December 31, 2020, we had cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $131.4 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $30.1 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $35.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. We recorded net losses of $27.9 million and $41.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Collaboration revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $9.3 million compared to $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the revenue recognized under our AbbVie Agreement.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $27.2 million compared to $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in contract manufacturing and process development of our product candidates and other direct research activities. The decreases were partially offset by increases in clinical trial activity for NEON-1.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $10.9 million compared to $9.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in professional and legal services, stock-based compensation and insurance and facility costs to support the growth and expansion of our business.

Alpine expects that its current cash resources, combined with the potential $75 million in pre-option exercise milestones payable under its option and license agreement with AbbVie, for the development and commercialization of ALPN-101, are sufficient to fund Alpine's planned operations through 2023.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,959 $ 16,123 Short-term investments 70,622 24,397 Total current assets 107,101 42,302 Long-term investments 25,549 — Total assets 144,090 54,093 Total current liabilities 41,167 8,681 Total stockholders’ equity 62,158 29,474 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 144,090 54,093

Consolidated Statement of Operations and

Comprehensive Income (Loss) Data (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Collaboration revenue $ 5,643 $ 884 $ 9,335 $ 1,740 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,055 5,799 27,185 35,847 General and administrative 3,049 2,102 10,899 9,467 Total operating expenses 12,104 7,901 38,084 45,314 Loss from operations (6,461 ) (7,017 ) (28,749 ) (43,574 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (215 ) (141 ) (775 ) (338 ) Interest income 291 206 245 1,248 Other income 43 812 1,333 812 Loss before taxes (6,342 ) (6,140 ) (27,946 ) (41,852 ) Income tax benefit — — 6 — Net loss $ (6,342 ) $ (6,140 ) $ (27,940 ) $ (41,852 ) Comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 1 (8 ) (15 ) 29 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation 93 11 58 (6 ) Comprehensive loss $ (6,248 ) $ (6,137 ) $ (27,897 ) $ (41,829 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 23,803,183 18,587,817 20,826,466 18,358,864 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.34 ) $ (2.28 )

