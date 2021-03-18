 

Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 21:10  |  37   |   |   

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, is announcing today business updates and a year in review of 2020, including milestone results, preliminary financial results, and 2021 guidance.

"Luminar’s 2020 achievements reflect our product leadership and market ownership as we continue to execute and fulfill the vision of making safe autonomy a reality. Our successful debut as a public company has helped to further accelerate the expansion of our product roadmap in addition to commercial growth across passenger vehicle OEMs, trucking partners, and robo-taxi programs. This is validated by our latest major wins with SAIC and Zenseact, and we look forward to continuing to execute."

— Austin Russell, Founder & CEO

Execution: On Track for Series Production SOP Next Year
 In 2020, Luminar launched and completed builds of its first Iris units, the series production version of its technology. Luminar has now successfully completed engineering validation testing of Iris, progressing onto the final stages of B-samples before ramping into C-sample phase later this year. Today, Luminar has Iris lidars on customer vehicles going through the data collection and development process, transitioning from its previous generation Hydra lidar. In addition to greater manufacturability, economics, and ability to integrate into vehicles, Iris now outperforms Luminar’s Hydra lidar across several dimensions, including better-ranging performance and ability to see dark objects and even higher point density. Luminar has selected a contract manufacturer for continued, efficient series production of Iris in a Mexico production facility. Earlier this month, Luminar also unveiled its rapid evolution from a lidar company to an autonomous vehicle company with the introduction of Sentinel - the industry’s first full-stack autonomous system for series production. See here for more on the progress to production.

Customer Adoption
 In the first half of 2020, Luminar won the first series production program for autonomy with Volvo Cars, and by the fourth quarter had won two additional landmark partnerships with Mobileye and Daimler Truck. By year end, it exceeded its original forward-looking order book target of $1 Billion, achieving the updated guidance that was provided last year at $1.3 Billion, credited to increased volume guidance from existing programs as well as new commercial deals.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, is announcing today business updates and a year in review of 2020, including milestone results, preliminary financial results, and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
SAIC Motor Launches R Brand EV Line Powered by Luminar for Series Production
Cresco Labs to Gain Leadership Position in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of Cultivate
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
SAIC Motor Launches R Brand EV Line Powered by Luminar for Series Production
11.03.21
Luminar Provides Update on Public Warrants; Has Received Approximately $154 Million in Gross Proceeds To Date From Exercised Warrants
11.03.21
Luminar Unveils Industry’s First Full-Stack Autonomous System for Series Production with Zenseact
04.03.21
Luminar to Provide Business Update and Q4/Full Year 2020 Financials on March 18, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
10
Luminar Lidar