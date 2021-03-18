FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Individual Starbucks and a Dual-Tenant Aspen Dental / WellNow Urgent Care for $6.8 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two properties for $6.8 million, an individual Starbucks and a dual-tenant property leased to Aspen Dental and WellNow Urgent Care. All three leases are with the brand’s corporate tenant under long term double-net leases. The properties are located in a dense retail corridor in Illinois. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% going-in cash capitalization rate, after property management expenses and exclusive of transaction costs.

