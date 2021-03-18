Shoe Carnival Announces Planned CEO Succession, Increase in Quarterly Dividend

J. Wayne Weaver, Chairman of Shoe Carnival’s Board of Directors since 1988, commented, “Cliff has been an extraordinary leader in the shoe industry for over four decades and at Shoe Carnival for the past 24 years. We cannot express our gratitude and admiration enough. His deep knowledge of the industry and passion for the Company elevated Shoe Carnival to its position as a leader in family footwear and we are grateful for his continued guidance as Vice Chairman.”

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Mark Worden, the Company’s President and Chief Customer Officer, as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 30, 2021. Mr. Worden will succeed Cliff Sifford, who will step down as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer effective September 30, 2021 but will continue to serve in the role of Vice Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Sifford began his career with the Company in 1997 and has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since 2012.

Under Mr. Sifford’s leadership, the Company achieved many milestones, including growing revenues to over $1 billion and achieving eleven consecutive years of comparable store sales growth leading into fiscal 2020, and increasing merchandising margins, all while sustaining a disciplined capital management throughout various economic cycles. At the same time, he oversaw the strategic investments in the Company’s industry-leading CRM system and the launch of its e-commerce platform. His commitment to Shoe Carnival’s employees and local communities, customers, and vendors has been instrumental in the Company’s success and has positioned it for long-term growth.

Mr. Weaver continued, “We are thrilled to have Mark assume the role as Chief Executive Officer, and have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the Shoe Carnival team and deliver strong performance as we enter this new chapter. He and Cliff have worked tirelessly over the last three years to develop an industry-leading management team, and the Board believes they will achieve great things as they work together in their new roles going forward.”

“I would like to thank the Board of Directors and Cliff for their unwavering support and am honored to have the opportunity to lead this great company,” said Mr. Worden. “Over Cliff’s 24 years at Shoe Carnival, he built an organization full of talented, seasoned, customer-centric team members. He has been a great partner to me since I joined the Company in 2018, and I am thrilled to continue our relationship as we transition to new responsibilities. I believe our organization is set up very well to drive long-term shareholder value and gain market share as we execute our strategic growth plans.”