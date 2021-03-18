Scholar Rock Announces the Addition of Joshua Reed to Its Board of Directors

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that Joshua Reed has been appointed to Scholar Rock’s Board of Directors as an independent director. Mr. Reed is a highly accomplished leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with over two decades of experience in financial operations, strategic planning, and investment banking. He will serve as chair of the audit committee on Scholar Rock’s Board.

Joshua Reed (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to build upon the breadth of expertise by welcoming Joshua to Scholar Rock’s Board of Directors,” said David Hallal, Chairman of the Board of Scholar Rock. “Scholar Rock is at an important juncture in its evolution and Joshua brings an essential operational and strategic perspective from clinical and commercial stage companies that will be invaluable to the company’s next phase of growth.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Scholar Rock Board and working alongside the team to build and advance the company through a number of potentially transformative milestones,” said Mr. Reed. “Scholar Rock is on the path to revolutionizing the treatment paradigm for patients affected by a wide range of serious diseases, including spinal muscular atrophy and cancer, and I am excited to be part of this journey towards achieving their goal of meaningfully improving the lives of patients.”

Mr. Reed joined Aldeyra Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer in 2018 and is responsible for the finance, compliance, information technology, human resources, and facilities functions. Prior to Aldeyra, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), including supply chain finance, operations finance, financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and most recently as the Vice President and Head of Finance for the company’s United States and Puerto Rico Operations. Before joining BMS, Mr. Reed served as Vice President, Strategic Business Development at JPMorgan Chase and worked in investment banking at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Reed received a B.S. in Finance from Rutgers University and an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.