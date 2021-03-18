 

EnergySage and Eguana Team Up for Texas Homeowners with Residential Energy Storage Rebate Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 21:00  |  16   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta and BOSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) and EnergySage are pleased to announce a homeowner program to support families impacted by the recent storm driven power outages in the state of Texas. In February, the Texas power crisis occurred as a result of three severe winter storms involving significant utility failure, leaving as many as 4.5 million Texan homes and businesses without power for several days.

In response, Eguana is offering Texans a $500 rebate to the first 1,000 homeowners who place an order for the Eguana Evolve energy storage solution by May 3, 2021, and has allocated product inventory to ensure timely installation. Homeowners should visit EnergySage.com to register and sign up to receive custom solar + storage quotes from Eguana-certified installers.

EnergySage has developed an innovative and industry leading solar + storage marketplace that provides homeowners and businesses access to best in-class product solutions, accredited installers and comparable quotes, all while achieving the highest level of transparency within the marketplace. With over 10 million annual consumers and a network of hundreds of installers around the country, EnergySage is a powerful distribution channel for renewable energy equipment manufacturers. 

"As the most trafficked website in the solar industry, EnergySage is well-positioned to provide manufacturers with access to a large base of qualified, in-market solar shoppers," said Charlie Hadlow, EVP of Sales & Marketing at EnergySage. "Doing so gives brands like Eguana the opportunity to better educate consumers about their solutions and encourage them to request their product from installers, all while providing EnergySage customers access to exclusive rebates and incentives." 

“The power outages in Texas have again highlighted the challenges with traditional standby generators, which assume the availability of a fuel source, as a reliable power source during critical power outage events. These factors continue to drive demand for Eguana’s portfolio of innovative, zero emission, solar powered energy storage systems, which act as a low-cost, perpetual backup power source,” said Livio Filice Director of Global Sales at Eguana Technologies. “Our advanced energy management controls and intuitive interface reduces energy costs, improves reliability and increases renewables.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnergySage and Eguana Team Up for Texas Homeowners with Residential Energy Storage Rebate Program CALGARY, Alberta and BOSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) and EnergySage are pleased to announce a homeowner program to support families impacted by the recent storm driven power outages in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Eguana Announces Debt Settlement Agreement With ITOCHU Corporation and Closing of Shares for Debt Transactions
01.03.21
Eguana Announces 1st Quarter 2021 Financial Results
26.02.21
Eguana Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
19.02.21
Eguana Announces Conversion of $2.5 Million Debentures and 1,150 Class F LP Units Into Common Shares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
349
EGUANATECH - Pole Position bei Wechselrichtern für Batteriespeicher