EnergySage and Eguana Team Up for Texas Homeowners with Residential Energy Storage Rebate Program

In response, Eguana is offering Texans a $500 rebate to the first 1,000 homeowners who place an order for the Eguana Evolve energy storage solution by May 3, 2021, and has allocated product inventory to ensure timely installation. Homeowners should visit EnergySage.com to register and sign up to receive custom solar + storage quotes from Eguana-certified installers.

CALGARY, Alberta and BOSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) and EnergySage are pleased to announce a homeowner program to support families impacted by the recent storm driven power outages in the state of Texas. In February, the Texas power crisis occurred as a result of three severe winter storms involving significant utility failure, leaving as many as 4.5 million Texan homes and businesses without power for several days.

EnergySage has developed an innovative and industry leading solar + storage marketplace that provides homeowners and businesses access to best in-class product solutions, accredited installers and comparable quotes, all while achieving the highest level of transparency within the marketplace. With over 10 million annual consumers and a network of hundreds of installers around the country, EnergySage is a powerful distribution channel for renewable energy equipment manufacturers.

"As the most trafficked website in the solar industry, EnergySage is well-positioned to provide manufacturers with access to a large base of qualified, in-market solar shoppers," said Charlie Hadlow, EVP of Sales & Marketing at EnergySage. "Doing so gives brands like Eguana the opportunity to better educate consumers about their solutions and encourage them to request their product from installers, all while providing EnergySage customers access to exclusive rebates and incentives."

“The power outages in Texas have again highlighted the challenges with traditional standby generators, which assume the availability of a fuel source, as a reliable power source during critical power outage events. These factors continue to drive demand for Eguana’s portfolio of innovative, zero emission, solar powered energy storage systems, which act as a low-cost, perpetual backup power source,” said Livio Filice Director of Global Sales at Eguana Technologies. “Our advanced energy management controls and intuitive interface reduces energy costs, improves reliability and increases renewables.”