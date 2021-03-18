Trillium Therapeutics Reports Annual Operating and Financial Results and Sets Date for R&D Day

Wide-ranging transformation program completed

R&D Day scheduled for April 28, 2021, to provide data updates, and announce strategic priorities and clinical development plan going forward

$291.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today reported financial and operating results, including an update on its CD47 clinical programs, for the year ended December 31, 2020. All financial amounts in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

“2020 was a critical year in Trillium’s evolution, as we completed a wide-ranging transformation program spanning all aspects of our activities, including strategy, governance, leadership, advisory infrastructure, corporate development, funding, investor base, intellectual property and operations,” said Jan Skvarka, Trillium’s President and CEO. “At the same time, we substantially advanced dose escalation studies of TTI-622 and TTI-621, which clearly demonstrated class-leading monotherapy activity. Our mission critical goal for 2021 is to rapidly move to proof of concept studies in a range of hematologic malignancy and solid tumor indications. We are incredibly excited about our prospects going forward based upon the unique monotherapy activity of our molecules, which provides a strong foundation for moving to combination studies.”