 

Trillium Therapeutics Reports Annual Operating and Financial Results and Sets Date for R&D Day

  • Wide-ranging transformation program completed
  • R&D Day scheduled for April 28, 2021, to provide data updates, and announce strategic priorities and clinical development plan going forward
  • $291.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today reported financial and operating results, including an update on its CD47 clinical programs, for the year ended December 31, 2020. All financial amounts in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

“2020 was a critical year in Trillium’s evolution, as we completed a wide-ranging transformation program spanning all aspects of our activities, including strategy, governance, leadership, advisory infrastructure, corporate development, funding, investor base, intellectual property and operations,” said Jan Skvarka, Trillium’s President and CEO. “At the same time, we substantially advanced dose escalation studies of TTI-622 and TTI-621, which clearly demonstrated class-leading monotherapy activity. Our mission critical goal for 2021 is to rapidly move to proof of concept studies in a range of hematologic malignancy and solid tumor indications. We are incredibly excited about our prospects going forward based upon the unique monotherapy activity of our molecules, which provides a strong foundation for moving to combination studies.”

2020 Transformation Program

In 2020, we completed a wide-ranging transformation program under a new leadership, with the following highlights:

  • Strategy: Reset corporate strategy by discontinuing a lead intra-tumoral cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) program, and shifting focus toward large hematological malignancy and solid tumor indications via intravenous administration.
  • Clinical development: Substantially advanced TTI-622 and TTI-621 dose escalation studies, while demonstrating unique, highly differentiating monotherapy activity; positioned both programs for moving to phase 2 development in 2021.
  • Corporate development: Received $25 million equity investment from Pfizer, with Dr. Jeff Settleman, Pfizer Oncology Chief Scientific Officer, joining Trillium’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
  • Governance: Appointed three new directors, including Mr. Paul Walker (partner at NEA), Dr. Mike Kamarck (CTO at Vir Biotechnology, formerly with Merck, Wyeth and Bayer), and Mr. Paolo Pucci (former CEO of ArQule), as well as Dr. Ali Behbahani (NEA partner) as a Board observer.
  • Leadership: Appointed new Chief Medical Officer, Ingmar Bruns, MD, PhD, a highly experienced and accomplished hematologist-oncologist and drug developer who previously held leadership roles at Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Bayer.
  • Advisory infrastructure: Formed a highly qualified SAB consisting of Karen Ferrante, MD; Gordon Freeman, PhD; Tom Reynolds, MD, PhD; Steven Rosen, MD; and Jeff Settleman, PhD.
  • Intellectual property: Solidified leading CD47 SIRPaFc patent estate by receiving a US patent for TTI-622 as a composition of matter, and (to our Licensor) a US patent for the method of using SIRPaFc fusion protein for treating CD47+ cancer including hematologic and solid tumors.
  • Finance & reporting: Converted functional and reporting currency from CAD to USD, transitioned from foreign private issuer to domestic filer under SEC rules, and converted reporting from IFRS to US GAAP.
  • Fundraising: Raised more than $300 million through two public fundraising rounds, an equity investment from Pfizer, and the exercise of warrants.
  • Investor base: Strengthened shareholder base, now consisting primarily of leading specialist life sciences investors.

TTI-622 (SIRPα-IgG4 Fc)

