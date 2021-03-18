vTv Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Study Evaluating TTP399’s Potential to Reduce Risk of Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes

Despite advances in insulin therapy and monitoring technologies, many patients with type 1 diabetes still do not achieve acceptable glycemic control. Poor glycemic control has resulted in a global increase in hospitalizations for people with type 1 diabetes caused by hypoglycemia or diabetic ketoacidosis. TTP399 previously demonstrated improvement in glycemic control without increased incidence of diabetic ketoacidosis or hypoglycemia in a three-month phase 2 study in patients with type 1 diabetes.

HIGH POINT, N.C., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and inflammatory diseases, today announced the initiation of a mechanistic study exploring the effects of TTP399 on ketone body formation during a period of insulin withdrawal in people with type 1 diabetes. The phase 1 study will test the hypothesis that treatment with vTv’s TTP399, a liver-selective glucokinase activator, will not result in the increased production of ketones, a precursor to ketoacidosis, which can lead to hospitalization in patients with type 1 diabetes.

“Developing a drug that does not increase the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis or, even better, has the potential to reduce that risk while improving glycemic control and reducing the risk of hypoglycemia would be a win for patients with type 1 diabetes,” said Steve Holcombe, chief executive officer, vTv Therapeutics. “This would represent a substantial improvement over insulin administration alone.”

The Company continues to push forward with the development of TTP399 in type 1 diabetes and is on track to initiate the first pivotal study later this year.

About Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious condition that occurs when the body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones. It occurs most commonly in patients with type 1 diabetes and has been reported to be the cause for 14% of all hospital admissions of these patients and 16% of all diabetes-related fatalities.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and inflammatory disorders, including psoriasis. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), renal disease, and primary mitochondrial myopathy. For more information, please visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter: @vTvTherapeutics.