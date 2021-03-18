Preferred Bank Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the largest independent commercial banks in California, today reported that the Board of Directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.38 per share, an increase of 26.7% over the previous dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on April 21, 2021 to holders of record on April 7, 2021.



Chairman and CEO Li Yu commented, “We are very pleased to increase the dividend and it is a direct reflection of the strong performance of the Bank through the past year as well as expectations for the future. This also serves to maintain our stated desired dividend payout ratio.”