TPI Composites, Inc. Publishes Enhanced Annual Sustainability Report and Introduces Long-Term ESG Goals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, today published its 2020 sustainability report highlighting its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.



“TPI is committed to help decarbonize the electric sector and electrify the vehicle fleet. While 2020 was a challenging year in many ways, I am pleased with the continued progress we have been able to make on our ESG journey, and we are excited to share it with all our stakeholders,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI Composites.