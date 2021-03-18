 

TPI Composites, Inc. Publishes Enhanced Annual Sustainability Report and Introduces Long-Term ESG Goals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, today published its 2020 sustainability report highlighting its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

“TPI is committed to help decarbonize the electric sector and electrify the vehicle fleet. While 2020 was a challenging year in many ways, I am pleased with the continued progress we have been able to make on our ESG journey, and we are excited to share it with all our stakeholders,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI Composites.

Highlights of the report include:

  • Progress on safety with year over year reductions in incident rates
  • TPI’s resilient COVID-19 pandemic response through the significant efforts of our associates
  • Articulating TPI’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) vision
  • The introduction of TPI’s long-term ESG goals:
    • Promote a zero-harm culture focused on eliminating unsafe behaviors
    • Achieve 33% women and 33% racial and ethnically diverse persons on our Board of Directors by 2023
    • Achieve 25% women in our Global Leadership Team by 2025
    • Achieve 25% racial and ethnically diverse persons in our U.S. Leadership Team by 2025
    • Become carbon neutral by 2030 with 100% of our energy being procured from renewable sources

The report was published in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option, and includes Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures, and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The report can be found in the Sustainability section of TPI’s website https://www.tpicomposites.com/sustainability/reporting/

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

