BioRestorative Therapies Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K

BioRestorative filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 20, 2020 and emerged on November 16, 2020 with a confirmed plan of reorganization. Pursuant to the plan, the Company has received $3,848,000 in financing. The plan provides for an additional $3,500,000 in financing as needed subject to certain conditions.

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the annual report is available on BioRestorative Therapies website, www.biorestorative.com , by selecting “Investors” and then “SEC Filings”.

“This 10-K represents our very first step on the path of getting current with our SEC filings. This has always been our top near-term stated priority. This filing, in particular, was an extremely heavy lift given our last filing was for Q3 2019. The filing not only captures the activities of 2018 and 2019, but also covers the Chapter 11 process through current day. Getting current not will only demonstrate management’s ability to bring operating efficiencies and controls to the Company, but will enable us to have more robust access to the capital markets. Once current, we intend to continue to explore all strategic and financing alternatives to help facilitate the advancement of our scientific programs,” said Lance Alstodt, CEO of BioRestorative.

The Company expects to file its 2020 Form 10-Qs by early April 2021 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 in April 2021. Upon making such filings with the SEC, the Company will be current in its SEC filings.

“We are working very hard and have made tremendous progress since the emergence from Chapter 11. We have now filed our 2019 10-K, streamlined our operating expenses, and advanced both of our clinical and preclinical stage programs. We remain passionate for the technology and the possibility to help address some of the largest and fastest growing sectors of healthcare. We look forward to keeping our shareholders and investors updated as we continue to progress.”