 

VMware to Present at the UBS Virtual Summit on Cloud & Infra Security Convergence

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Sanjay Poonen, VMware’s chief operating officer, customer operations will present at the UBS Virtual Summit on Cloud & Infra Security Convergence on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. PT/ 12:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html

Additional Information

VMware's website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.com. VMware's goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events at which its executives talk about VMware's products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware's financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; and other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting.



17.03.21
VMware Names Paula Hodgins SVP, Worldwide Accounts and Telco Sales
16.03.21
VMware Broadens Multi-Cloud Management Support to Address Customer Flexibility and Choice
09.03.21
VMware Evolves Developer and AI-Ready Infrastructure to Advance Digital Business
25.02.21
VMware Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
17.02.21
VMware to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

