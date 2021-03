Intercontinental Exchange Sets Date for 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that, in order to protect the health and safety of its stockholders, employees and other meeting attendees amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually, on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 are entitled to participate in, vote and submit questions at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will also be able to submit questions in advance of the meeting at proxyvote.com beginning on Friday, April 30, 2021. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to participate, vote and submit questions, will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on the Company’s website at www.ir.theice.com in late March. A live audio webcast and replay of the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.ir.theice.com .

