Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Operational Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL, the “Trust”) today announced the net profits interest calculation for March 2021. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of December 2020 and reported natural gas production during November 2020. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in January 2021.

This month, excluding prior net profits interest shortfalls, income from the distributable net profits interest would have been approximately $0.2 million. As a result of the cumulative outstanding net profits shortfall of approximately $1.3 million, however, no distribution will be paid to the Trust’s unitholders of record on March 31, 2021 in April 2021. Distributions to the Trust will resume once the cumulative net profits shortfall, which continues to decrease and now totals approximately $1.0 million, is eliminated.