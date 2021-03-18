Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement

Major shareholder announcement with reference to company announcement no. 5 of 4 March 2021, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby in accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Netcompany that BlackRock, Inc. as of 17 March 2021 holds 5.17% of the entire share capital and voting rights attached to shares of Netcompany.

The total shares and voting rights in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act held by BlackRock, Inc., corresponds to 5.61% of the entire share capital and voting rights of Netcompany.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

