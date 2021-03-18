Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Prices Its Public Offering of Preferred Shares

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced registered underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, representing limited liability company interests (the “Preferred Shares”), at a public offering price of $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million. The Company intends to apply to list the Preferred Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTAI PR C”. The offering is expected to close on March 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional Preferred Shares to cover over-allotments, if any.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the funding of future acquisitions and investments, including aviation investments.