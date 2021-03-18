DCP Midstream to Participate in Truist Securities 4th Annual Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit

DENVER, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer and Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer will conduct a series of virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the Truist Securities 4th Annual Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit on March 25, 2021.



The materials used at this conference will include information regarding Winter Storm Uri and will be posted to the Investors section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com on March 24, 2021.