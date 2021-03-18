Albany International to Present at Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Higgins, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Nolan, will speak at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.