 

CarMax Announces Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, before the market opens on April 1, 2021, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, senior vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-298-3261 (or 1-706-679-7457 for international access) and entering the conference ID 8345969. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at investors.carmax.com through June 24, 2021, or via telephone (for approximately one week) by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international access) and entering the conference ID 8345969.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.



