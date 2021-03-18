Incyte Announces Results from the Phase 3 DEVENT Study Evaluating Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for Patients with COVID-19 Associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) on Mechanical Ventilation

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced results from the Phase 3 DEVENT study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ruxolitinib (5mg and 15mg) plus standard of care (SoC) versus SoC in patients on mechanical ventilation with COVID-19 associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a type of respiratory failure characterized by rapid onset of widespread inflammation in the lungs.

While results indicate a trend towards an improvement in mortality in the overall study population (N=211), the DEVENT study did not meet its primary endpoint—mortality due to any cause through day 29—adjusted for ARDS severity between the two treatment arms versus placebo (55.2% vs. 74.3% [Odds Ratio (OR): 0.42 (95% CI: 0.171-1.023)], P=0.0280 in the 5mg arm and 51.8% vs. 69.6% [OR: 0.46 (95% CI: 0.201-1.028)], P=0.0292 in the 15mg arm). In the U.S. study population (N=191), which accounts for the majority (91%) of the DEVENT study patients, there was a clinically and statistically significant improvement in mortality in each of the 5mg (46.7% vs. 69.1% [OR: 0.39 (95% CI: 0.157-0.948)], P=0.0189) and 15mg treatment arms (47.1% vs. 66.7% [OR: 0.43 (95% CI: 0.188-0.974)], P=0.0215) versus placebo, respectively. Additionally, a post-hoc analysis of the overall study population pooling both the 5mg and 15mg ruxolitinib arms together versus placebo, showed a statistically significant improvement in mortality (53.6% vs. 70.7% [OR: 0.47 (95% CI: 0.219-0.996)], P=0.0244). More than half of study patients (55%) received remdesivir and 90% of study patients received corticosteroids prior to or during the study.

The safety profile was generally consistent with hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and consistent with treatment with ruxolitinib. The most common adverse events on the ruxolitinib arms, regardless of dose, compared to placebo were anemia (20.7% vs. 22.2%), increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT, 14.6% vs. 13.3%), increased aspartate transaminase (AST, 14.0% vs. 8.9%) and hypertension (11.6% vs. 11.1%), respectively.

“There remains a significant unmet medical need for treatments that may potentially improve survival outcomes for patients suffering from severe COVID-19 related complications, specifically those requiring mechanical ventilation,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. “We hope the results of this study, and the potential utility of ruxolitinib for treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 associated ARDS, will contribute to the advances being made across the scientific community to alleviate the burden this pandemic has placed on patients, as well as the healthcare system. We look forward to discussing the results of the DEVENT study with regulatory authorities in the United States.”