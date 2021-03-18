 

Nickelodeon Renews Top-Rated Live-Action Comedy Danger Force and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

In an expansion of its live-action portfolio, Nickelodeon has renewed Danger Force, TV’s number-one live-action kids’ show with Kids 6-11, and hit series Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, for second seasons. The net has also ordered six additional episodes of live-action buddy comedy Side Hustle, bringing the first season to 26 total episodes.

In the second season of Danger Force (26 episodes), the students of Swellview Academy for the Gifted (SW.A.G. for short), a school conceived by Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and brought to life by Schwoz (Michael D. Cohen), continue to master their superpowers as they battle even bigger villains than ever before to protect the citizens of Swellview. Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath) and Bose (Luca Luhan) must also keep their real identities a secret from both from their families and the villains who are out to destroy them. Danger Force is developed and executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak (Henry Danger, Sam & Cat) and was created by Dan Schneider & Dana Olsen. Cooper Barnes serves as executive producer and Jace Norman (Henry Danger) serves as producer.

The second season of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (20 episodes) sees the Wilson family household getting into even more hilarious hijinks. Hip-hop mogul-in-training Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) continues his pursuit of stardom, while acclimating to suburban life with uncle Myles (Carl Anthony Payne II), aunt Yasmine (Mieko Hillman), grandmother Viola (Aloma Lesley Wright), cousins Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter) and Rebecca’s best friend Bethany (Jet Miller). Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan is executive produced and created by Tyler Perry with Michelle Sneed as executive producer, and Will Areu and Mark E. Swinton serving as producers.

Side Hustle follows best friends, smart and sarcastic Lex (Jules LeBlanc) and confident and tough Presley (Jayden Bartels), as they devise a plan to make money when fireworks accidentally destroy a boat belonging to the dad of their quirky friend and neighbor, Munchy (Isaiah Crews). Forced to come up with creative ways to earn money to pay for the damages, Lex, Presley and Munchy enlist the help of Presley’s tech-savvy younger brother, Fisher (Mitchell Berg), who creates an app that connects them to people looking for help with odd and unusual jobs, as Munchy’s bossy older brother Jaget (Jacques Chevelle) makes sure they keep up with the payments. Side Hustle is created and executive produced by Dave Malkoff (Henry Danger, Sam & Cat, Victorious) with John Beck & Ron Hart (Fuller House, Liv and Maddie) serving as executive producers and showrunners.

Production of Danger Force, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan and Side Hustle is overseen for Nickelodeon by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content, and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan. Omar Camacho serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for Danger Force and Side Hustle.

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

