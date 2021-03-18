 

Nickelodeon to Begin Production on The Loud House A Very Loud Christmas! in April

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 21:30  |  28   |   |   

Nickelodeon is set to begin production this April on The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! (working title), an original live-action holiday TV movie based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, The Loud House. Casting is currently underway, with Wolfgang Schaeffer (Criminal Minds) tapped to play 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and Jahzir Bruno (The Witches) as Clyde McBride, Lincoln’s best friend. Additional casting news will be announced soon. The feature-length TV movie will film in Atlanta, with a premiere slated for November on Nickelodeon.

In The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas!, Lincoln is gearing up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde embark on a mission to preserve the family’s holiday traditions.

The live-action TV movie is written by Liz Maccie (Make It or Break It) and directed by Jonathan Judge (All That, Punky Brewster, The Thundermans), who also serves as executive producer. Michael Rubiner (The Loud House) and Matt Bierman (Christmas with the Darlings) serve as executive producers. Darlene Caamaño Loquet, Senior Vice President of Nickelodeon Movies, serves as producer. Production of The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content, and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action.

The Loud House, which was recently greenlit for a sixth season, debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. As one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 156 episodes, the property has also been translated into: a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories; chapter books; a digital album; and a podcast, Listen Out Loud. The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director.

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nickelodeon to Begin Production on The Loud House A Very Loud Christmas! in April Nickelodeon is set to begin production this April on The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! (working title), an original live-action holiday TV movie based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, The Loud House. Casting is currently underway, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
SAIC Motor Launches R Brand EV Line Powered by Luminar for Series Production
Cresco Labs to Gain Leadership Position in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of Cultivate
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Wolfgang Neumann Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Germany
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:30 Uhr
Nickelodeon Taps All-star Voice Talent Lineup for Iconic Grown-up Roles in Brand-new Rugrats, Debuting Spring 2021 on Paramount+
21:30 Uhr
Nickelodeon Renews Top-Rated Live-Action Comedy Danger Force and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
21:30 Uhr
Nickelodeon Begins Production on New iCarly Series for Paramount+
21:30 Uhr
Nickelodeon Greenlights All-New Comedy Series Starring Teen Sensation Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High
21:30 Uhr
Nickelodeon Greenlights Warped!, All-New Live-Action Buddy Comedy Series From Co-Creators Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert
21:30 Uhr
Nickelodeon Fuels Original Animation Content Slate With Nelvana on Two New Series Greenlights: ZJ Sparkleton and the Hamster Show
21:30 Uhr
The Nickelodeon Virtual Upfront Show: Bring Your Kids!
21:20 Uhr
ViacomCBS and NFL Reach New Long-Term Multiplatform Rights Agreement Through the 2033 Season
15:00 Uhr
BET Partners With Vaseline and Vaseline Brand Ambassador, Regina King, to Bring Access to Equitable Skincare for Black and Brown Communities
12.03.21
Vice President Kamala Harris to Deliver Special Remarks During Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L