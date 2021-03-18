 

Nickelodeon Greenlights Warped!, All-New Live-Action Buddy Comedy Series From Co-Creators Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert

Nickelodeon today announced the greenlight of Warped! (13 episodes), a brand-new live-action buddy comedy series from co-creators Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger). The series follows Milo, the beloved head geek at popular comic book shop Warped!, who forms an unlikely alliance with his new quirky and excitable co-worker Ruby to create the world’s greatest graphic novel. Kevin Kay (All That, Lip Sync Battle Shorties) serves as executive producer and production on Warped! will begin later this year.

“Kevin and Heath are wonderful collaborators and proven showrunners who truly understand Nickelodeon’s audience,” said Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action. “We are so excited to be working with them again on this new original comedy series that kids and families of all ages are sure to love.”

The cast of Warped! includes: Kate Godfrey (All That) as Ruby, an outgoing and impulsive pop culture nerd whose encyclopedic knowledge of comic books makes her irreplaceable as the newest hire at Warped!; Anton Starkman (Storks) as Milo, the intelligent and responsible leader of the comic book shop who is constantly using his creativity to keep him and Ruby out of trouble; Ariana Molkara (Septembers of Shiraz) as Darby, who creates her own comic book character costumes in hopes of one day owning her own fashion line; and Christopher Martinez (Timmy Failure) as Hurley, a pizza shop employee and aspiring chef who is always coming up with concoctions for his friends to taste.

Warped! is written and executive produced by Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger) with Kevin Kay (All That, Lip Sync Battle Shorties) serving as executive producer. The pilot is directed by Jonathan Judge (All That, Punky Brewster, The Thundermans). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action, and Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content. Omar Camacho serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for Warped!

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

