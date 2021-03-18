PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum

PARTS iD. Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that the Company is participating in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, and Chief Operating Officer, Ajay Roy are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://www.partsidinc.com/.

