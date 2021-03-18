The Nickelodeon Virtual Upfront Show Bring Your Kids!
Nickelodeon today put its own stamp on upfront season with a uniquely original brand immersion, The Nickelodeon Virtual Upfront Show: Bring Your Kids!--a specially produced live-action and animation presentation offering a co-viewing experience for clients and (their) kids alike. Literally told from a kids-eye point of view, the Upfront Show is a quick trip across the brand’s expansive universe, using its talent, characters and content to outline Nickelodeon’s strategy to: expand its reach across its own and third-party platforms; grow the footprint and influence of its global franchises; and launch its massive content pipeline--including its biggest animation slate ever--for the 2021-22 season and beyond.
“We’re applying our commitment to creating relatable characters and content to our upfront presentation so our partners can experience Nickelodeon exactly the way kids do, with surprise, humor and relevance,” said Brian Robbins, President, ViacomCBS Kids & Family. “The fragmentation across linear only accelerated these past 12 months, so this year’s format literally illustrates our strategy to marshal our global franchises, co-viewing strengths and our new content slate across all available platforms.”
Also providing a host of information and extended plans for each of its franchises, The Nickelodeon Virtual Upfront Show: Bring Your Kids! features full-episode sneak peeks of new series, and activities and prizing for adults and kids. The presentation, which begins as a video conference and then glitches into an alternate animated universe of surprise and informative fun, features appearances by: Brian Robbins, President, ViacomCBS Kids & Family; Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales; Pam Kaufman, President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products; Nick stars from iCarly (Miranda Cosgrove); Unfiltered (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Lex Lumpkin), Side Hustle (Jules LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels, Isaiah Crews), Danger Force (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Young Dylan); Asher Bishop, voice of Lincoln Loud from top-rated The Loud House; and Evan, the bridge troll from the forthcoming The Barbarian and the Troll.
