Nickelodeon today put its own stamp on upfront season with a uniquely original brand immersion, The Nickelodeon Virtual Upfront Show: Bring Your Kids!--a specially produced live-action and animation presentation offering a co-viewing experience for clients and (their) kids alike. Literally told from a kids-eye point of view, the Upfront Show is a quick trip across the brand’s expansive universe, using its talent, characters and content to outline Nickelodeon’s strategy to: expand its reach across its own and third-party platforms; grow the footprint and influence of its global franchises; and launch its massive content pipeline--including its biggest animation slate ever--for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

“We’re applying our commitment to creating relatable characters and content to our upfront presentation so our partners can experience Nickelodeon exactly the way kids do, with surprise, humor and relevance,” said Brian Robbins, President, ViacomCBS Kids & Family. “The fragmentation across linear only accelerated these past 12 months, so this year’s format literally illustrates our strategy to marshal our global franchises, co-viewing strengths and our new content slate across all available platforms.”