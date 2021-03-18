Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA Business

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced the pricing of both its offering of $450 million in gross proceeds of senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) by its subsidiaries Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A. and Trinseo Materials Finance, Inc. (together, the “Issuers”) and of its $750 million of incremental term loan borrowings expected to be available under the Issuers’ existing senior secured credit facility (“Term Loan B Facility”). The net proceeds from the Notes offering and Term Loan B, together with available cash, will be used to pay the purchase price of the previously-announced acquisition of the polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) and activated methyl methacrylates (MMA) business, through the purchase of shares of certain subsidiaries of Arkema S.A. (the “Acquisition”), in addition to fees and expenses related to the offerings and Acquisition.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125% and will mature on April 1, 2029. The Issuers have been notified by the lead arrangers that they expect that the Term Loan B Facility will be fully subscribed. The Term Loan B Facility will bear an interest rate of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) plus 2.50%, subject to a 0.00% LIBOR floor, and will mature in May 2028. The commitments in respect to the Term Loan B Facility and the terms and conditions thereof (including the applicable interest rate) remain subject to execution of the definitive documentation with respect to the Term Loan B Facility, which is expected to occur concurrently with the closing of the Acquisition.

Including the impact of these offerings, our estimated annual cash interest is expected to be approximately $83 million, based on the current LIBOR rate.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes. The Notes to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable state securities laws. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.